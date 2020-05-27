Patientory Price Hits $0.0049 (PTOY)

Patientory (CURRENCY:PTOY) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. Patientory has a market cap of $340,085.24 and approximately $424.00 worth of Patientory was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Patientory token can currently be purchased for about $0.0049 or 0.00000053 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Patientory has traded 3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Patientory alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000875 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00042980 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $349.72 or 0.03813167 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004063 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002260 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00054519 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00031219 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004407 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010918 BTC.

About Patientory

Patientory (PTOY) is a token. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2017. Patientory’s total supply is 100,002,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 tokens. Patientory’s official website is patientory.com. Patientory’s official Twitter account is @Patientory and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Patientory Token Trading

Patientory can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patientory directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Patientory should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Patientory using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Patientory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Patientory and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.