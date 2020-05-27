Patron (PAT) Price Up 107.5% Over Last 7 Days

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded up 91.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. Patron has a market capitalization of $91,141.50 and approximately $9,145.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Patron has traded 107.5% higher against the dollar. One Patron token can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including Exrates, CoinBene, IDAX and HitBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Patron alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010893 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002142 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $188.56 or 0.02047407 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00074790 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00179328 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00041853 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000719 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Patron Profile

Patron’s genesis date was February 25th, 2018. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 393,950,594 tokens. Patron’s official message board is medium.com/@patronproject. Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Patron is patron-influencers.com.

Buying and Selling Patron

Patron can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, Exrates, Hotbit, CoinBene, HitBTC, YoBit and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Patron should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Patron using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Patron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Patron and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.