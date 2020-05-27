PAX Gold (PAXG) 24 Hour Volume Hits $668,341.00

PAX Gold (CURRENCY:PAXG) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. One PAX Gold token can now be bought for approximately $1,724.93 or 0.18939903 BTC on major exchanges. PAX Gold has a total market capitalization of $46.77 million and approximately $668,341.00 worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PAX Gold has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PAX Gold alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000873 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00043068 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $347.69 or 0.03817665 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003886 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002273 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00054720 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00031183 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004447 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010988 BTC.

PAX Gold Profile

PAXG is a token. Its genesis date was August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 27,114 tokens. The official website for PAX Gold is www.paxos.com/paxgold. PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal. PAX Gold’s official message board is medium.com/paxos.

Buying and Selling PAX Gold

PAX Gold can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAX Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAX Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAX Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PAX Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAX Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.