Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stake Raised by SVA Wealth Management LLC

SVA Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $1,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in Paypal by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 84,671 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,157,000 after purchasing an additional 9,104 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Paypal by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,341 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. increased its stake in Paypal by 134.4% in the 4th quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 115,127 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,453,000 after purchasing an additional 66,014 shares in the last quarter. Watchman Group Inc. purchased a new position in Paypal in the 4th quarter worth about $3,002,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Paypal in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Paypal alerts:

Shares of PYPL stock traded down $1.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $145.15. 6,864,056 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,809,381. Paypal Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $82.07 and a fifty-two week high of $154.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $125.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.08. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Paypal from $125.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Paypal from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens lifted their target price on Paypal from $132.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Paypal from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Paypal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $156.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.88.

In related news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 92,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.63, for a total value of $9,977,301.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,201 shares in the company, valued at $18,749,253.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.15, for a total value of $3,603,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 569,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,108,272.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 255,625 shares of company stock valued at $28,513,730. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Paypal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Featured Article: What are the components of an earnings report?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.