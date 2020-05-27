PENG (PENG) Market Cap Achieves $70,334.00

PENG (CURRENCY:PENG) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. One PENG coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange and Bleutrade. In the last seven days, PENG has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. PENG has a market capitalization of $70,334.00 and $5.00 worth of PENG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010889 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002142 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $188.19 or 0.02043210 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00074715 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00179302 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00041828 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000718 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000160 BTC.

About PENG

PENG’s total supply is 10,268,319,855 coins and its circulating supply is 7,634,851,492 coins. The Reddit community for PENG is /r/PenguinCoinPENG and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PENG’s official website is pengcoin.io. PENG’s official Twitter account is @coin_peng.

PENG Coin Trading

PENG can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PENG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PENG should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PENG using one of the exchanges listed above.

