Personal Capital Advisors Corp Grows Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 718,115 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,417 shares during the quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Starbucks worth $47,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 57.0% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total transaction of $140,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $267,833.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,431,636.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,504 shares of company stock valued at $726,546 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

SBUX stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $77.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,865,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,968,592. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.67. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $50.02 and a 12-month high of $99.72. The firm has a market cap of $91.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.64, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.80.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 50.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Stephens decreased their price target on Starbucks from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Starbucks from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.77.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

