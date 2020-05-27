Personal Capital Advisors Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 19.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 838,432 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 138,453 shares during the quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $32,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $3,055,993,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 202,281,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,115,225,000 after buying an additional 5,019,413 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 66,388,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,632,600,000 after buying an additional 4,674,009 shares in the last quarter. RWWM Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 26,527.1% during the 1st quarter. RWWM Inc. now owns 3,044,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $115,591,000 after buying an additional 3,032,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,105,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $649,484,000 after buying an additional 3,023,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Neil W. Duffin acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.41 per share, with a total value of $1,092,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 571,150 shares in the company, valued at $20,795,571.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William C. Weldon acquired 4,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.09 per share, with a total value of $201,016.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,488,241.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 38,771 shares of company stock valued at $1,493,300. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on XOM. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, March 6th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Argus downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, May 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.65.

Shares of XOM stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $45.54. 1,235,375 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,180,878. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $30.11 and a 12-month high of $77.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 1.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $56.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.25 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.64%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

