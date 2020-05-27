Personal Capital Advisors Corp Has $110.42 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 781,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,263 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises about 1.1% of Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Personal Capital Advisors Corp owned about 0.62% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $110,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWB. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000.

IWB traded up $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $166.44. The stock had a trading volume of 24,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,397,731. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $156.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.24. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $120.20 and a one year high of $188.47.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

