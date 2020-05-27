Personal Capital Advisors Corp Has $159.76 Million Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,233,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,503 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 1.6% of Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Personal Capital Advisors Corp owned approximately 0.14% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $159,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VTI. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 26,128,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,275,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,943 shares in the last quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 97.9% during the 1st quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 10,043,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,746,000 after purchasing an additional 4,969,800 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,260.0% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,483,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,735,000 after acquiring an additional 6,933,528 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,222,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,014,000 after acquiring an additional 116,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 697.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,963,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,844,000 after acquiring an additional 4,341,408 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTI stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $151.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 260,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,514,195. The business has a fifty day moving average of $142.62 and a 200-day moving average of $153.00. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $109.49 and a 52 week high of $172.56.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

