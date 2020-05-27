Personal Capital Advisors Corp Has $28.96 Million Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 470,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 38,106 shares during the quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in Chevron were worth $28,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 276.0% in the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 84.2% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 64.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

In other Chevron news, Director John Frank purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $96.59 per share, for a total transaction of $96,590.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,961.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Chevron stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.46. 4,653,146 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,911,478. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.88. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $51.60 and a 12 month high of $127.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $168.55 billion, a PE ratio of 45.36 and a beta of 1.31.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.29. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 82.30%.

A number of research firms have commented on CVX. Independent Research lowered Chevron to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Chevron from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup cut their price target on Chevron from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Chevron from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.27.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.