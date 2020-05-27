Personal Capital Advisors Corp Has $31.17 Million Stock Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 422,802 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,857 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp owned 0.18% of Dollar Tree worth $31,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DLTR. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 4,073 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 57,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,381,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. 89.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DLTR stock traded up $1.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $87.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 290,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,938,503. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.01. The company has a market capitalization of $19.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.54. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.20 and a fifty-two week high of $119.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.03. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 3.50%. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Lemuel E. Lewis acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.26 per share, with a total value of $37,630.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,769,663.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DLTR. BidaskClub upgraded Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Gordon Haskett upgraded Dollar Tree from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group lowered Dollar Tree from an “outperform” rating to an “under perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Cfra lowered their price objective on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar Tree has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.05.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

