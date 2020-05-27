Personal Capital Advisors Corp Has $46.98 Million Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 871,942 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,984 shares during the quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $46,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TLW Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. TLW Wealth Management LLC now owns 98,830 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,068,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 10,815 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 402.6% in the fourth quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA now owns 95,700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,876,000 after acquiring an additional 76,660 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 103,879 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,378,000 after acquiring an additional 37,022 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 155,724 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $9,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VZ traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.82. 1,225,423 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,457,307. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.48. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.84 and a twelve month high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The business had revenue of $31.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 6th that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the cell phone carrier to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th were given a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 51.14%.

In related news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total transaction of $613,482.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,570,307.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson restated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.44.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

