Personal Capital Advisors Corp Purchases 7,267 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 459,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,267 shares during the quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp owned approximately 0.11% of Waste Management worth $42,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Waste Management by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,342,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $950,730,000 after acquiring an additional 915,772 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,878,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $668,456,000 after acquiring an additional 147,772 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,495,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $626,231,000 after acquiring an additional 118,993 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at $539,770,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,698,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $421,513,000 after acquiring an additional 369,031 shares in the last quarter. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WM traded up $1.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 228,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,094,280. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.34 and a 12-month high of $126.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $41.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.75.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93. Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Waste Management’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $0.545 dividend. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.55%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Waste Management from $132.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $145.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $132.00 to $111.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.14.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

