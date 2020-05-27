Personal Capital Advisors Corp Sells 5,645 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Personal Capital Advisors Corp trimmed its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 229,227 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,645 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up about 0.5% of Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $55,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,754,179,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 101.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 47,225 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $14,041,000 after acquiring an additional 4,942,155 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 637.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,560,005 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $859,955,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077,542 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $549,597,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,483,087 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,727,324,000 after acquiring an additional 772,021 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Mastercard news, Director Julius Genachowski sold 2,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.79, for a total transaction of $566,116.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,070,029.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla acquired 1,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $265.00 per share, with a total value of $265,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,115. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MA. Jefferies Financial Group cut Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $334.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $286.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Mastercard from $286.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $320.46.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded down $7.01 on Wednesday, hitting $296.32. The company had a trading volume of 521,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,401,321. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $271.33 and a 200-day moving average of $287.98. Mastercard Inc has a 1 year low of $199.99 and a 1 year high of $347.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 149.02% and a net margin of 46.75%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

