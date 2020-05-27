Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Peel Hunt in a report issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 270 ($3.55) price objective on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Shore Capital upgraded shares of Pets at Home Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Pets at Home Group from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 190 ($2.50) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Pets at Home Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.95) price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 271.88 ($3.58).

LON:PETS opened at GBX 237.60 ($3.13) on Wednesday. Pets at Home Group has a 1 year low of GBX 168.40 ($2.22) and a 1 year high of GBX 317.08 ($4.17). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 247.14 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 257.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.96.

In other Pets at Home Group news, insider Peter Pritchard bought 49,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 204 ($2.68) per share, for a total transaction of £100,192.56 ($131,797.63).

Pets at Home Group Company Profile

Pets at Home Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist retailer of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of diets for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, reptiles, and birds. It also provides pet accessories, including collars, leads and harnesses, bedding, housing, feeding, health and hygiene, travel, training, and enrichment products for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, birds, and reptiles.

