Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) is Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 40.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,927 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 37,142 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for 2.6% of Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the first quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PFE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on Pfizer from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.28.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total value of $83,641.35. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,962.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 312,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PFE traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.12. 11,442,525 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,169,660. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $208.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.82. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $27.88 and a one year high of $44.56.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.38 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.17% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The company’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.53%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

