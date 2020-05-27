Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC reduced its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 394,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,745 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for approximately 1.3% of Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $12,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Pfizer by 49.8% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $37.23. 9,856,077 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,169,660. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.82. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.88 and a 1 year high of $44.56.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.38 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.17% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

Several analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Standpoint Research raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.28.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total transaction of $83,641.35. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,962.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $2,460,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,123,943.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

