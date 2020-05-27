Phantomx (PNX) Price Hits $0.0003 on Top Exchanges

Phantomx (CURRENCY:PNX) traded up 39.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. One Phantomx coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, Crex24, SouthXchange and Graviex. During the last seven days, Phantomx has traded 142.8% higher against the dollar. Phantomx has a market cap of $13,046.76 and $51.00 worth of Phantomx was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Phantomx alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $73.63 or 0.00799415 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00032517 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.18 or 0.00208277 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003236 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000888 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Phantomx

Phantomx is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 9th, 2017. Phantomx’s total supply is 48,495,525 coins. The official website for Phantomx is phantomx.co. Phantomx’s official Twitter account is @PhantomX_Coin.

Phantomx Coin Trading

Phantomx can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, STEX, Graviex and SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantomx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantomx should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phantomx using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Phantomx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phantomx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.