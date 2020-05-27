Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Holdings Raised by Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 60.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,767,537 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,046,396 shares during the period. Philip Morris International comprises 9.7% of Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. owned approximately 0.18% of Philip Morris International worth $201,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International stock traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $73.20. 3,003,949 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,056,946. The stock has a market cap of $112.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.79. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.01 and a 52-week high of $90.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.91 and its 200 day moving average is $80.48.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.75% and a negative return on equity of 84.38%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on PM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Cfra increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $99.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.14.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

Further Reading: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.