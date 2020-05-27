Phore (PHR) Price Hits $0.23 on Major Exchanges

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. Phore has a total market capitalization of $4.85 million and approximately $22,770.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phore coin can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00002530 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Phore has traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00009659 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000713 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 65.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Phore Coin Profile

Phore (PHR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 21,039,060 coins. The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Phore’s official website is phore.io. Phore’s official message board is medium.com/@phoreblockchain. Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Phore Coin Trading

Phore can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phore using one of the exchanges listed above.

