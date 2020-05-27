Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Issues Q3 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) updated its third quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.11-0.17 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $145-155 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $154.27 million.

Photronics stock opened at $13.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.76. Photronics has a 1 year low of $7.95 and a 1 year high of $16.75. The stock has a market cap of $819.21 million, a P/E ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 0.83.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. Photronics had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 3.85%. The business had revenue of $159.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.50 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Photronics will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PLAB. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Photronics from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Photronics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Photronics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.75.

In other news, EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total value of $34,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,412,656.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Photronics

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells photomasks in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks, which are high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits for use in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays (FPDs), as well as that are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and flat panel display substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, FPDs, and other types of electrical and optical components.

