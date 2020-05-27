Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Sold by USS Investment Management Ltd

USS Investment Management Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 40.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 631,900 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 432,104 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd owned about 0.38% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $44,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 93.8% during the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 186 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 141.7% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 435 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PXD traded down $1.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.59. 74,233 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,583,179. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.91 and its 200 day moving average is $114.88. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $48.62 and a fifty-two week high of $159.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a P/E/G ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.12. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.45%.

PXD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Raymond James lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $180.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $205.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.14.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

