PIVX (PIVX) Price Reaches $0.29

PIVX (CURRENCY:PIVX) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 27th. PIVX has a total market cap of $16.59 million and approximately $889,442.00 worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PIVX has traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar. One PIVX coin can currently be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00003190 BTC on exchanges including LiteBit.eu, CoinExchange, Livecoin and Coinbe.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PIVX alerts:

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00016334 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000710 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002898 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PIVX Profile

PIVX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 56,781,166 coins. The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here. PIVX’s official message board is forum.pivx.org. The official website for PIVX is www.pivx.org.

PIVX Coin Trading

PIVX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange, BiteBTC, LiteBit.eu, Coinbe, Upbit, Coinroom, YoBit, Bisq, Livecoin, Graviex, CryptoBridge, Crex24, Binance, Bittrex and Trade By Trade. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIVX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PIVX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PIVX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PIVX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.