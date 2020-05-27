Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) Position Boosted by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) by 42.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,758,846 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 526,702 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 2.02% of Planet Fitness worth $85,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Planet Fitness by 120.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 27,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 1.0% in the first quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 30,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 2.6% in the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PLNT stock traded down $1.04 on Wednesday, reaching $62.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,672,879. Planet Fitness Inc has a 12-month low of $23.77 and a 12-month high of $88.77. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.13, a PEG ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.89.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.20). Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 14.82%. The business had revenue of $127.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Planet Fitness Inc will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PLNT shares. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Planet Fitness from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Planet Fitness from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on Planet Fitness from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Planet Fitness has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.81.

In related news, CFO Dorvin D. Lively acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.50 per share, for a total transaction of $907,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 29,022 shares in the company, valued at $1,755,831. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Dorvin D. Lively acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.93 per share, for a total transaction of $499,300.00. Following the acquisition, the president now owns 44,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,197,269.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 92,000 shares of company stock worth $5,384,710 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

