Playkey (PKT) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $21,907.00

Playkey (CURRENCY:PKT) traded up 36.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. In the last seven days, Playkey has traded up 17.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Playkey token can currently be purchased for $0.0305 or 0.00000333 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Playkey has a market cap of $426,344.77 and $21,907.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000875 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00042980 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $349.72 or 0.03813167 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004063 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002260 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00054519 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00031219 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004407 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010918 BTC.

Playkey Profile

Playkey is a token. It launched on November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,977,995 tokens. The official message board for Playkey is medium.com/@playkey. The official website for Playkey is playkey.io. The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Playkey Token Trading

Playkey can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playkey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playkey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Playkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

