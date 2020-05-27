PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 20,324 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 152,941 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,324 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $1,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 389,093 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,257,000 after purchasing an additional 28,954 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new position in Ares Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,561,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Ares Capital by 353.6% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 163,049 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after buying an additional 127,104 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Ares Capital by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 85,079 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after buying an additional 20,016 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Ares Capital by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 114,505 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after buying an additional 5,168 shares during the period. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Ares Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $19.50 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

In related news, Director Steven B. Mckeever acquired 3,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.57 per share, for a total transaction of $49,173.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 4,875 shares of company stock worth $70,154. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ARCC opened at $15.34 on Wednesday. Ares Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $7.90 and a twelve month high of $19.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.27. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of -255.58 and a beta of 1.13.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The investment management company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.02). Ares Capital had a positive return on equity of 10.81% and a negative net margin of 2.17%. The company had revenue of $369.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.43%. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 84.66%.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

