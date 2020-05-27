PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 38,969 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 689.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,618 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,969 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $2,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 231.3% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $77,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 157.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares in the last quarter.

GSLC opened at $59.95 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.04. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $44.30 and a 1 year high of $68.47.

