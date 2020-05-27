PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its holdings in Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 27.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,288 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,016 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $2,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 118.7% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 328 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Shopify by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 406,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $167,334,000 after purchasing an additional 54,200 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Shopify by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,017 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Shopify by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,027 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Shopify by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,263 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SHOP. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $500.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Roth Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $625.00 target price (up previously from $320.00) on shares of Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $410.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $650.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Shopify presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $634.19.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $767.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 9.45, a quick ratio of 9.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Shopify Inc has a 1 year low of $262.17 and a 1 year high of $844.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $632.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $466.86.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.89. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 2.56% and a negative net margin of 7.65%. The business had revenue of $470.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Shopify Inc will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

