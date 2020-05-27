PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Grows Position in National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) by 35.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,661 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,448 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.07% of National Fuel Gas worth $2,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in National Fuel Gas by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,041,697 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $424,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,023 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in National Fuel Gas by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,242,420 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $150,902,000 after purchasing an additional 87,428 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in National Fuel Gas by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,396,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $64,981,000 after purchasing an additional 52,493 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in National Fuel Gas by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,208,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $56,232,000 after purchasing an additional 56,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 947,633 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,102,000 after acquiring an additional 27,551 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NFG opened at $43.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.29. National Fuel Gas Co. has a 1-year low of $31.58 and a 1-year high of $56.54. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 41.35 and a beta of 0.65.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm had revenue of $491.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.72 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on National Fuel Gas from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Raymond James raised National Fuel Gas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Scotiabank raised National Fuel Gas from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. National Fuel Gas has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.20.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

