PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $2.20 Million Stock Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,264 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $2,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,610,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $814,430,000 after acquiring an additional 155,449 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,331,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,095,614,000 after acquiring an additional 667,963 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,217,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $223,968,000 after acquiring an additional 749,893 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,948,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $277,939,000 after acquiring an additional 181,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at $163,844,000. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

NUE stock opened at $39.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.43. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $27.52 and a 1-year high of $58.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.45.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. Nucor had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 3.57%. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Nucor from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Nucor from $56.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Nucor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. TheStreet lowered Nucor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Nucor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.31.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

