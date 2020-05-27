PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 42,308 Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 783.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,705 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,308 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.07% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $2,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.4% during the first quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 8,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 29,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,900,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 4.8% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Monday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target (up previously from $82.00) on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.06.

Shares of OLLI opened at $88.86 on Wednesday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $28.83 and a 52 week high of $103.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.33, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.53 and a 200-day moving average of $58.79.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.02). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $422.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 28,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $2,034,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,858,305. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Omar Segura sold 16,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $728,550.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,790 shares of company stock valued at $4,324,917 over the last quarter. 16.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

