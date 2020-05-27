PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,763 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 17,457 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $2,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Western Union by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,235,780 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $675,814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,267,484 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of The Western Union by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 10,238,084 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $274,175,000 after purchasing an additional 678,270 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Western Union by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,680,198 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $178,538,000 after purchasing an additional 398,294 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of The Western Union by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 6,626,317 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $120,130,000 after purchasing an additional 936,712 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Western Union during the 4th quarter worth about $134,748,000.

NYSE:WU opened at $19.01 on Wednesday. The Western Union Company has a one year low of $17.39 and a one year high of $28.44. The firm has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.84.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The Western Union had a net margin of 20.64% and a negative return on equity of 1,692.22%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.02%.

A number of research firms recently commented on WU. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of The Western Union from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of The Western Union from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of The Western Union in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of The Western Union from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of The Western Union from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.71.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

