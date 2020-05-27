POA (POA) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $439,018.00

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 27th. One POA coin can currently be purchased for $0.0101 or 0.00000110 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, Binance, Bibox and Bancor Network. Over the last week, POA has traded 8.1% higher against the dollar. POA has a market capitalization of $2.23 million and approximately $439,018.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

POA (POA) is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. It launched on July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 252,193,195 coins and its circulating supply is 220,167,621 coins. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork. The official message board for POA is medium.com/poa-network. The official website for POA is poa.network.

POA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, IDEX, Bibox, Bancor Network, HitBTC and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade POA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy POA using one of the exchanges listed above.

