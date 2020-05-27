Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) is California Public Employees Retirement System’s 8th Largest Position

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,259,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 383,186 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 1.2% of California Public Employees Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.37% of Procter & Gamble worth $1,018,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 126.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 63.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,589 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.68, for a total value of $1,544,418.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,514,220.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 7,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $883,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,369,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,802,488 shares of company stock worth $1,048,532,939. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. TheStreet raised Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.31.

NYSE PG traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $113.08. 4,196,416 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,642,313. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52-week low of $94.34 and a 52-week high of $128.09. The firm has a market cap of $278.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.89, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th were issued a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 69.91%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

