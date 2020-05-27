Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Shares Bought by SVA Wealth Management LLC

SVA Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for 0.8% of SVA Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. SVA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $7,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 15,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 11,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 24,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Jolley Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.2% in the first quarter. Jolley Asset Management LLC now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 14,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Procter & Gamble news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 25,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total transaction of $3,059,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,046,461. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 404,714 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.01, for a total transaction of $45,736,729.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,721.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,802,488 shares of company stock valued at $1,048,532,939. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PG traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $113.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,322,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,642,313. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.99. The stock has a market cap of $278.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.89, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.44. Procter & Gamble Co has a twelve month low of $94.34 and a twelve month high of $128.09.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th were paid a $0.7907 dividend. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.91%.

PG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.31.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

