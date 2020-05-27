Project Pai (PAI) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $252,483.00

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. One Project Pai coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0165 or 0.00000181 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OOOBTC, Huobi, LBank and HBUS. Project Pai has a total market capitalization of $24.23 million and $252,483.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Project Pai has traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000872 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00043092 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $347.92 or 0.03820667 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002275 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003779 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00054697 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00031181 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004443 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010992 BTC.

About Project Pai

Project Pai (CRYPTO:PAI) is a coin. It was first traded on May 24th, 2018. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,676,277,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,466,682,195 coins. Project Pai’s official website is projectpai.com. Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai. Project Pai’s official message board is medium.com/project-pai. The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Project Pai Coin Trading

Project Pai can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, BitForex, LBank, OOOBTC, HBUS and Bitfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Project Pai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Project Pai using one of the exchanges listed above.

