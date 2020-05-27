Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 182,967 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.19% of Prosperity Bancshares worth $8,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PB. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the first quarter worth $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,953 shares of the bank’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 103.1% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,998 shares of the bank’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 5,582 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 27,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 53,534 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,849,000 after acquiring an additional 10,498 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Prosperity Bancshares news, EVP Charlotte M. Rasche bought 2,000 shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.81 per share, for a total transaction of $101,620.00. Also, CEO David Zalman bought 15,056 shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.17 per share, for a total transaction of $649,967.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,304,710. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 22,356 shares of company stock worth $981,910 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wedbush upgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on Prosperity Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.28.

Shares of NYSE:PB opened at $65.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.02 and a 52-week high of $75.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.44.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 35.42%. The business had revenue of $290.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.65%.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial mortgage and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans.

