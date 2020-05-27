Proton (XPR) Hits Market Capitalization of $6.26 Million

Proton (CURRENCY:XPR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. During the last week, Proton has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar. One Proton token can currently be purchased for about $0.0169 or 0.00000185 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Proton has a total market cap of $6.26 million and approximately $1.83 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Proton alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000878 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00043094 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $345.73 or 0.03774516 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004253 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002248 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00054597 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00031139 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004437 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010935 BTC.

Proton Profile

XPR is a token. Its launch date was October 2nd, 2018. Proton’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 369,704,508 tokens. Proton’s official message board is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817. Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_. The official website for Proton is www.protonchain.com.

Proton Token Trading

Proton can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Proton should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Proton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Proton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Proton and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.