Providence Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 817 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,859 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% during the first quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 191,239 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,235,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 69,262 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $19,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 160.9% in the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,604 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,975 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,232,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 2,832 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

NYSE:TMO traded up $1.78 on Wednesday, reaching $334.35. The stock had a trading volume of 103,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,433,670. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $134.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.04. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $250.21 and a 1-year high of $351.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $329.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $318.17.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.15. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.81 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 7.13%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $341.00 to $383.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $342.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $349.31.

In related news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 25,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.03, for a total value of $8,200,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,538 shares in the company, valued at $24,122,670.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total value of $9,990,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,553,116.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

Featured Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.