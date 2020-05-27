Providence Capital Advisors LLC Buys 22,027 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 31,467.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,097 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,027 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $2,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Target during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee boosted its position in Target by 118.2% in the fourth quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 240 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Retirement Network bought a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TGT traded up $0.32 on Wednesday, reaching $115.44. The company had a trading volume of 3,721,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,504,439. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $79.13 and a 52 week high of $130.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $111.63 and its 200-day moving average is $114.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $57.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.75.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The retailer reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.04 billion. Target had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 3.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.31%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TGT shares. Nomura Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Bank of America increased their target price on Target from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Target from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Nomura Instinet upped their price target on shares of Target from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Target from $121.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Target currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.21.

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $13,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 208,502 shares in the company, valued at $25,020,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $64,362.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,668. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 111,095 shares of company stock valued at $13,314,321. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

