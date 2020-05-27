Providence Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.14 Million Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 19.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,892 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Strategies Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 9.9% in the first quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 18,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 2,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. ERn Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 661.0% during the 1st quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 13,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 11,568 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 10,155.4% during the 1st quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 156,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,573,000 after purchasing an additional 155,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pointe Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

IJH stock traded up $2.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $177.38. 93,715 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,299,946. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $158.54 and its 200-day moving average is $183.24. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $117.87 and a 12 month high of $210.86.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

See Also: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.