Providence Capital Advisors LLC Invests $1.07 Million in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 14,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in D. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 1.1% during the first quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 20,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 407,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 7,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,494,000. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 7.0% in the first quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 10,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. 66.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.30. 1,514,490 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,397,019. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.78. The firm has a market cap of $68.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.63. Dominion Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $57.79 and a 52 week high of $90.89.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 88.68%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Cfra boosted their target price on Dominion Energy from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.47.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

See Also: What are popular range trading strategies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.