Providence Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 9,320 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,775 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,320 shares during the quarter. Oracle comprises about 1.7% of Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Oracle by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 27,583 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 2.7% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,391 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 10,058 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Hartline Investment Corp boosted its stake in Oracle by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 6,098 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its position in shares of Oracle by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 22,033 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 47.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective (down previously from $56.00) on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Oracle from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.57.

ORCL traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $52.79. 4,014,094 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,923,178. The company has a market cap of $167.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.94. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $39.71 and a 52-week high of $60.50.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. Oracle had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 64.68%. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. Oracle’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 12th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total transaction of $51,730,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,368,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,527,264.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.23 per share, for a total transaction of $452,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,514.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

