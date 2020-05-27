Providence Capital Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 51.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,042 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,642 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up about 2.4% of Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 79.8% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 1,096,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,380,000 after purchasing an additional 486,600 shares in the last quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.6% in the first quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 317,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,408,000 after buying an additional 10,907 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,076,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,858,000 after buying an additional 11,360 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.8% during the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 17,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellesley Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $784,000. 74.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on MRK. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.60.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $380,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,702. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.92. The company had a trading volume of 6,782,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,856,278. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.19. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.25 and a 52 week high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $12.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.46 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.46% and a net margin of 21.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

