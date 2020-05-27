PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) Stock Holdings Raised by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) by 21.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 287,840 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.41% of PVH worth $10,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PVH. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of PVH by 527.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 678 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PVH in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PVH in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of PVH by 145.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 506 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of PVH in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PVH. ValuEngine raised shares of PVH from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of PVH from $112.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of PVH in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (down previously from $59.00) on shares of PVH in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of PVH from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PVH presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.33.

PVH stock opened at $49.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.07. PVH Corp has a 52-week low of $28.40 and a 52-week high of $108.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The textile maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. PVH had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. Research analysts expect that PVH Corp will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

