QLC Chain Price Up 13.7% Over Last Week (QLC)

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded down 10.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 27th. Over the last seven days, QLC Chain has traded up 13.7% against the US dollar. QLC Chain has a market cap of $2.83 million and approximately $1.92 million worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QLC Chain token can currently be bought for $0.0118 or 0.00000129 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Binance, Bitbns and Switcheo Network.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011007 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $186.26 or 0.02045501 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00078908 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00180846 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00042764 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000734 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000163 BTC.

QLC Chain’s launch date was November 12th, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 tokens. QLC Chain’s official message board is medium.com/qlc-chain. QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for QLC Chain is qlcchain.org.

QLC Chain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Kucoin, Coinnest, Switcheo Network, Binance and Bitbns. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QLC Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QLC Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QLC Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

