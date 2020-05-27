Qredit Trading Down 10.2% Over Last 7 Days (XQR)

Qredit (CURRENCY:XQR) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 27th. Qredit has a market cap of $277,608.36 and approximately $33.00 worth of Qredit was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qredit coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Altilly. During the last seven days, Qredit has traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Qredit alerts:

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003066 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000560 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005288 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000101 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00000969 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000833 BTC.

About Qredit

XQR is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2018. Qredit’s total supply is 721,685,470 coins and its circulating supply is 670,472,650 coins. Qredit’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Qredit is qredit.io. Qredit’s official message board is qredit.io/go/enterprise-update-q1.

Qredit Coin Trading

Qredit can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Altilly. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qredit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qredit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qredit using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Qredit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qredit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.