Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) Stock Position Raised by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 20.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,696 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,060 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.06% of Qualys worth $2,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Qualys by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 989 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Qualys by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,611 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Qualys by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 544 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Qualys by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,322 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Qualys by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,518 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Qualys alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $117.32 on Wednesday. Qualys Inc has a 1-year low of $63.37 and a 1-year high of $117.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 64.46 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.85 and its 200-day moving average is $89.68.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.23. Qualys had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 22.48%. The company had revenue of $86.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Qualys’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Qualys Inc will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on QLYS shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Qualys from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Qualys from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Qualys from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. JMP Securities lowered Qualys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $135.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Qualys from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.50.

In related news, CFO Melissa B. Fisher sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $33,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 179,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,469,175. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total value of $94,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 82,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,742,445.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 188,313 shares of company stock worth $19,751,612. 17.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.