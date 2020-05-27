Qudian (NYSE:QD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $3.56 EPS

Qudian (NYSE:QD) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($3.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($3.56), Fidelity Earnings reports. Qudian had a return on equity of 27.41% and a net margin of 37.03%.

Shares of NYSE QD opened at $1.50 on Wednesday. Qudian has a twelve month low of $1.21 and a twelve month high of $9.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.22. The company has a market capitalization of $444.66 million, a PE ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on QD shares. Citigroup cut shares of Qudian to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Qudian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Qudian from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.44.

About Qudian

Qudian Inc provides online small consumer credit products in the People's Republic of China. It uses big data-enabled technologies, including artificial intelligence and machine learning to transform the consumer finance experience. The company offers small credit products, such as cash credit products; merchandise credit products to finance borrowers' direct purchase of merchandise offered on its marketplace on installment basis; and budget auto financing products.

