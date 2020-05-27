Radium (RADS) Price Reaches $0.41

Radium (CURRENCY:RADS) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 27th. Radium has a total market cap of $1.65 million and $4,707.00 worth of Radium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Radium has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar. One Radium coin can now be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00004490 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Radium alerts:

BitBay (BAY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00017857 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000298 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 55.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Radium Profile

Radium is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 25th, 2015. Radium’s total supply is 4,033,320 coins and its circulating supply is 4,011,819 coins. Radium’s official message board is blog.radiumcore.org. Radium’s official Twitter account is @JJ12880 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Radium’s official website is radiumcore.org.

Radium Coin Trading

Radium can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Radium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Radium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Radium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.